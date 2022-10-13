Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Price Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 276,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,592,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

