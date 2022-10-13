ScS Group plc (SCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ScS Group Stock Up 1.5 %

LON:SCS opened at GBX 132 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. ScS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £47.62 million and a P/E ratio of 2,620.00.

Get ScS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About ScS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.