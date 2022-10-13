SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,970 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up about 1.0% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT opened at $79.15 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

