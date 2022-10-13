SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 922,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 430,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 71,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.28.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $208.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.66 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

