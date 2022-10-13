SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

