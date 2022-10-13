SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.39.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

