SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.