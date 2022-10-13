SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,737,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 8.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.20.

NYSE:CCI opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $127.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.72 and a 200-day moving average of $174.54.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

