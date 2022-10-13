SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 153,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Crown by 11.5% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Crown by 1,040.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.5% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Crown Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

