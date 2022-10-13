SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,369 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NASDAQ CG opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

