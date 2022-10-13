SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,857 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

BAC opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $236.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

