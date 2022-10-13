SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in American International Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in American International Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

AIG stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

