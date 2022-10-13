SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,881 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $40.35 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

