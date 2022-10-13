Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.80

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth $58,374,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth approximately $47,831,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 389.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

