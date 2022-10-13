Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.21.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.38. 9,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,900. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,625 shares of company stock worth $1,638,368. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,295,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 20.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 10,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

