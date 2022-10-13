Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. 28,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

