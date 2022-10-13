Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) vs. Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Head to Head Survey

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime 30.06% 25.81% 12.34% Imperial Petroleum -8.56% -6.77% -1.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $153.11 million 0.48 $41.35 million $0.26 1.84 Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 2.98 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Imperial Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Seanergy Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seanergy Maritime and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 0 2 0 3.00 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 264.96%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Summary

Seanergy Maritime beats Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

