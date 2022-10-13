Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Purchases 1,209 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $302.94. 4,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,953. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $299.81 and a one year high of $467.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

