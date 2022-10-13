Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 581.8% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Secom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.40. 72,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. Secom has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Secom will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

