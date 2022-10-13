SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCWX. Barclays cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

SecureWorks Price Performance

SecureWorks stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $646.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Stories

