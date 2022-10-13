Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

SNFCA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 59,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,782. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. Security National Financial has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $9.96.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Security National Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 123,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Security National Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.