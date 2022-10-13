SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SEI Investments to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a mkt perform rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.17.

SEIC stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. 17,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,593. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

