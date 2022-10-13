Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Select Medical stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. 47,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $36.74.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Select Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

