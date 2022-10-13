Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1,116.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.89.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI stock opened at $138.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.96 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

