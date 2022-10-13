Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,817,000. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,796,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $347,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

