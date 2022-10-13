Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 857,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,866,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA stock opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.16. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 63.03%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

See Also

