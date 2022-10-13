Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,096,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $95.48 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.15 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

