Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in JinkoSolar by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,633,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JinkoSolar by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,751,000 after buying an additional 72,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth about $22,736,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

JKS opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. TheStreet cut JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also

