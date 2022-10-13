Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,806,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,674,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,835,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,512,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 674,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 366,320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20.

