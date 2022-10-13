SelfKey (KEY) Hits One Day Volume of $1.75 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. SelfKey has a market cap of $21.78 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SelfKey has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey (KEY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SelfKey has a current supply of 5,999,999,954.464072 with 5,304,969,445.705637 in circulation. The last known price of SelfKey is 0.00412688 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,332,554.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://selfkey.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

