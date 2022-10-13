SelfKey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $20.09 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,002.26 or 0.27273454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010652 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey (KEY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SelfKey has a current supply of 5,999,999,954.464072 with 5,304,969,445.705637 in circulation. The last known price of SelfKey is 0.00404582 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,845,086.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://selfkey.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.