Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.71

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.71 and last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 4357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 160.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

