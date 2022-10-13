Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ST. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.69.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,697. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $65.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,907 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,784,000 after acquiring an additional 451,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,761,000 after acquiring an additional 765,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after acquiring an additional 476,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,810,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,703,000 after acquiring an additional 316,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

