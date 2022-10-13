Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Bought by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Senseonics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 24.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,506,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,127.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 43,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $572.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Senseonics had a net margin of 2,317.41% and a negative return on equity of 132.13%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SENS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Senseonics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Senseonics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

