Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.29

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.29 and last traded at $68.37, with a volume of 187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 386,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

