Serum (SRM) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Serum (SRM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Serum has a market cap of $90.41 million and $23.51 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.44 or 0.27303548 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Serum has a current supply of 1,092,844,982 with 263,244,669 in circulation. The last known price of Serum is 0.71959091 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $13,235,193.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://projectserum.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

