ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $367.69

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $367.69 and last traded at $373.83, with a volume of 19927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $381.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.64, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.86.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

