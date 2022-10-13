Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHAK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.63. 25,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,690. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

About Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

