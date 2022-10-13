Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHAK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.31.
Shake Shack Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SHAK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.63. 25,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,690. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack
About Shake Shack
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.