Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a growth of 116,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sharing Economy International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEII traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 1,051,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,025. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Sharing Economy International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

