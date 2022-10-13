Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a growth of 116,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sharing Economy International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEII traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 1,051,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,025. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Sharing Economy International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
About Sharing Economy International
