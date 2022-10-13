Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, an increase of 1,696.1% from the September 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Sharp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Sharp stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 48,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,316. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 24.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

