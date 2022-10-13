Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the September 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STSS opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27. Sharps Technology has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

About Sharps Technology

(Get Rating)

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

