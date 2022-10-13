Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entain from GBX 1,871 ($22.61) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,192.86 ($26.50).

Entain Stock Up 3.2 %

Entain stock traded up GBX 34.37 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,122.87 ($13.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,224.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,319.03. The company has a market cap of £6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 3,119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,211 ($26.72).

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

