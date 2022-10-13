Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Grows By 615.2%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 615.2% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.28. 18,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,339. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Dividend Announcement

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.15%.

(Get Rating)

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

Featured Articles

