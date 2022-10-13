Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Expands By 166.0%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 166.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $39.89.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

About Adams Resources & Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.