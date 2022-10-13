Short Interest in American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Decreases By 39.7%

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
American Aires Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AAIRF remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. American Aires has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
American Aires Company Profile
