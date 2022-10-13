Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Declines By 59.0%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the September 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARSMF traded up 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.23. 81,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.26. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1-year low of 0.15 and a 1-year high of 0.50.
About Ares Strategic Mining
