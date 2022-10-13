Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Drops By 52.6%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 564,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.8 days.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
OTCMKTS:ARESF remained flat at $6.57 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
