Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Drops By 52.6%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 564,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARESF remained flat at $6.57 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.72%.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

