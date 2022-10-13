Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Increases By 101.1%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 891,100 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the September 15th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.1 days.
Brambles Price Performance
Shares of Brambles stock remained flat at $7.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504. Brambles has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.
About Brambles
