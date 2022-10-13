Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rises By 81,800.0%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 81,800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,974,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAIXY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($3.98) to €4.20 ($4.29) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.05 ($3.11) to €3.10 ($3.16) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.04 on Thursday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.