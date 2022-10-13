Short Interest in CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Rises By 125.0%

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CannLabs Price Performance

OTCMKTS CANL remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,364. CannLabs has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get CannLabs alerts:

About CannLabs

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CannLabs, Inc provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing.

Receive News & Ratings for CannLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.